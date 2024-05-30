Mofokeng named in Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Orlando Pirates striker Relebohile Mofokeng in his final 23-man squad to face Nigeria and Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers next month.



The young striker has finally been rewarded for his stellar season with the Buccaneers. But there was no space for his teammate Tshegofatso Mabasa, who finished the season as the DStv Premiership top goalscorer with 16 goals.

Explaining Mofokeng’s inclusion in the Bafana squad, Broos said: “With young players you need to be careful. They can have a good period and then a down period, but he has always performed since he was given the chance at Pirates . He is not only good offensively, he can also do defensive duties. But he will not be doing that much (defending) for me, but we analyse him and it would have been crazy for me not to include him in the squad.”

Also back in the squad are Siyabonga Ngezana, who was named in the Romanian SuperLiga Team of the Season after a great season with Fotbal Club FCSB, and Burnley striker Lyle Foster, who turned down a call-up for the AFCON because of health issues, but continued to play for his club in the English Premiership.

“The health problem is solved. That was the problem. Just like everyone, I was also angry [when Foster snubbed Bafana for the AFCON]. The reason being that we got the news that Foster is not ready and then we see him playing [for Burnley]. He also wrote to us to tell us that he was not ready, but then he continued playing. But, I followed the medical reasons. I called him and [Vincent] Kompany again recently and we had a good chat. That’s why he is back,” explained Broos.



Bafana will face Nigeria’s Super Eagles away in Uyo on Friday, June 7 and then return to host Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, June 11.

The SA national team will return to Bloemfontein for the first time since the 2010 FIFA World where they registered a famous 2-1 victory over France in the global FIFA tournament.

The Bafana 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Thapelo Morena, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana, Grant Kekana

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Siphephelo Sithole

Forwards: Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau, Relebohile Mofokeng