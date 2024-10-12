Chiefs friendly in doubt as Gallants say they won’t play

'Marumo Gallants FC shall advise accordingly should the dispute be resolved in time to confirm their participation,' said the Mangaung-based side.

Chiefs and Gallants already met in Bloemfontein this season in the Betway Premiership. Chiefs won the match 2-1. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ friendly against Marumo Gallants on Sunday at the Free State Stadium may not take place.

This is after Gallants issued a statement, saying as it stands they will not play in the CUFA Cup, because of a disagreement with the organisers.

“Marumo Gallants FC would like to advise its supporters and fans that it is unable to confirm its participation in the CUFA Cup game against Kaizer Chiefs FC on the 13th October 2024, due to a contractual dispute with the organisers,” read the statement.

“Marumo Gallants FC shall advise accordingly should the dispute be resolved in time to confirm their participation.”

CUFA replaces Macufe

The CUFA Cup is a replacement for the Macufe Cup, which was a friendly that used to take place between Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic in Mangaung, as part of the Mangaung Cultural Festival (Macufe).

Marumo Gallants bought the status of Moroka Swallows ahead of the start of this season to take their place in the Betway Premiership, and have relocated to Mangaung.

Chiefs v Gallants

With top flight football back in Bloemfontein for the first time since Celtic’s status was bought by Royal AM in 2021, the rebranded Cultural Urban Festival Africa (CUFA) set up the clash between Chiefs and Gallants.

Chiefs even had a media day at Naturena this week looking ahead to the match, but it now seems like it may not happen. Amakhosi and the organisers will no doubt hope a resolution can be found before Sunday’s kick off.