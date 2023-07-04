Orlando Pirates leaving no stone unturned in pre-season work

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After wrapping their first part of pre-season at the High-Performance Centre in Pretoria, where they looked at medical and general assessments of the players, Orlando Pirates have now moved to Rustenburg to continue their preparations for next season.

ALSO READ: Gumede makes Richards Bay U-turn to join Pirates

Pirates had their first pre-season training at Bokone-Bophirima on Sunday, under the guidance of the team’s fitness coach Miguel Bellver.



Bellver emphasised the need for the Buccaneers to be consistent heading into the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.



This is after the team’s great finish last season, which saw them go 13 games unbeaten, while they won the Nedbank Cup in their last fixture of the season, adding to the MTN8 captured earlier in the season.



In those 13 unbeaten games, 11 of them were registered as victories for the Sea Robbers, with two ending in draws.



Bellver says it’s vital for the team to be in great shape, and not start the league season on a low like they did last campaign.



The camp will also help them to build a family bond with the team, having recently signed new players.

“The pre-season here (Rustenburg) is going to be very busy. Our target is to set all the habits. All of us being here together as a group we need to start building the family, start building ourselves into becoming champions,” said the Buccaneers fitness coach.



ALSO READ: Mabena likely to join Polokwane City after leaving Pirates



“It’s about building cohesion, building habits and small things. The target is to push the players towards being in their best condition and just to make us better than the beginning of the last season.



“Because we didn’t start in the best way last season, but we finished the last phase very well. So, we are looking for consistency in the beginning. So, for that to happen we have to push them now and build the best team we can have.”

After the camp in Rustenburg, Pirates will be heading to Spain, where they have arranged friendly games against some top opponents.



Bucs will play Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, Independiente del Valle of Ecuador and the home team UD Las Palmas..