New signing Msimango vows to help Chiefs rise again

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Given Msimango, the newest addition to Kaizer Chiefs‘ defensive line, has bid farewell to his former team, TS Galaxy, and expressed his determination to assist Amakhosi in reclaiming their glory days.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs announce six new signings including Chivaviro

Msimango was among the six players, including Ranga Chivaviro, Thatayaone Dithlokwe, Pule Mmodi, Edson Castillo, and Mduduzi Mdantsane, who were officially unveiled by Chiefs on Monday.

Joining Chiefs on a long-term contract, the 24-year-old Msimango brings promising talent and strong leadership skills to the Naturena side.

Msimango was installed as captain at Highlands Park at a very young age, a position he continued with when TS Galaxy bought their status.

He took to his social media to express gratitude to TS Galaxy and their supporters, bidding them farewell with an acknowledgement of the honour it was to serve the club.

However, his focus quickly shifted to his new challenge with Chiefs, as he pledged to contribute his skills and passion to help the team regain its former greatness.

Expressing his excitement at joining his dream team and donning the iconic black and gold jersey, Msimango emphasised his eagerness to make history alongside his new teammates.

“Thrilled to announce my official arrival at my dream team,” Msimango shared on social media. “Excited to contribute my skills and passion to this incredible group of players. Let’s make history together.”

With Msimango’s arrival, Chiefs’ defensive frailties which were its Achilles heel last season could be solved. Defensive blunders cost Amakhosi last season.

Msimango gives Ntseki more options

But with Msimango and Dithlokwe on board, new coach Molefi Ntseki will have more options. He will however have to find a new central defensive pairing with Siyabonga Ngezana having left the club.



ALSO READ: Gumede makes Richards Bay U-turn to join Pirates

Ngezana was sold to Romanian Premier League club FCSB last month. Veteran defender Erick Mathoho was released at the end of his contract.

Ntseki has Msimango, Ditlhokwe, Njabulo Ngcobo, Austin Dube, Edmilson Dove, Zitha Kwinika and Aiden McCarthy as his options at central defence.

Dube is however rumoured to be on his way out while the young McCarthy could be loaned out to gain some experience.