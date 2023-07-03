Mabena likely to join Polokwane City after leaving Pirates

By Mgosi Squad

Recently parted ways with Orlando Pirates, striker Ndumiso Mabena might find himself with a new team come the start of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership, a source has revealed.

Mabena is said to have attracted interest from newly promoted outfit Polokwane City, with the Limpopo-based team believing he could be a good buy because of his experience.



“He comes with a huge amount of experience, and for a team that just got back to the top flight, it is important to get his services. He will bring the much needed experience in the team because there are lots of youngsters in the squad. They know that he didn’t play much at Pirates, but what is important is that he can still play,” said the source at Rise and Shine.



City won automatic promotion by winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship this past season with the likes of Mpho Makola, Lucky Baloyi and Puleng Morema (formerly known as Tlolane) at the club.



Mabena barely got game time at Pirates since his arrival in January. The striker was signed after he terminated his contract with Royal Eagles.



He only made a few appearances for the Buccaneers, but he just couldn’t crack it under head coach Jose Riveiro. The Spaniard had a trusted attack of Kermit Erasmus, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Kabelo Dlamini, who were rotated in the line-up depending on the formation.



But, Polokwane’s Mabena interest is said to be still a consideration, but they will come up with a final decision soon.