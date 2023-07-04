Gumede makes Richards Bay U-turn to join Pirates

By Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates have pulled a rug under Richards Bay’s feet by hijacking their deal to sign higly-rated goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede from ABC Motsepe League club Dondol Stars.



Phakaaathi reported that Gumede had allegedly reached an agreement with the Natal Rich Boyz to move to KwaZulu-Natal before making a U-turn in favour of a move to the Buccaneers according to a source close to the player.

Gumede was reportedly on the wanted list of numerous clubs, including SuperSport United after his heroics in the Nedbank Cup last season where he was nominated for young player of the year award.

“The boy was at Richards Bay and it looked certain that he is signing there,” said the Phakaaathi source.

“That was until Orlando Pirates made a call to him to come back to Gauteng. He is in black and white colours, and the deal is so close to be sealed.”



Dondol Stars went on a remarkable run in the cup competition knocking out SuperSport United in the round of 32 and AmaZulu in the last 16 before the quarter-final defeat to eventual champions Pirates where he’s expected compete for the number spot with incumbent Sipho Chaine.