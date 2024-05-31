Orlando Pirates – the Road to the Nedbank Cup Final

Orlando Pirates have reached the Nedbank Cup final for a second time in a row and will be hoping for a repeat of last season’s result, when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 in the final in 2023, Terrence Dzvukamanja netting a stoppage time winner. This time, DStv Premiership champions Masandawana lie in wait for Pirates, but the Buccaneers have already beaten Sundowns in the MTN8 final this season and can take that confidence into Saturday’s game.

As part of our build up to the final, Phakaaathi takes a look at how Pirates have reached this year’s final, giving themselves a chance of another cup double under Jose Riveiro.

The Road to the Final

Last 32

Crystal Lake 0 Orlando Pirates 6

Orlando Pirates began this season’s Nedbank Cup campaign with a romp away from home to Mpumalanga-based Safa Regional League side Crystal Lake. The Buccaneers were 3-0 up in 11 minutes against a side that had only formed seven months or so earlier, with Adam Khumalo putting through his own net, Thapelo Xoki hammering in a penalty after Evidence Makgopa had been hacked down, and Relebohilo Mofokeng firing in from the edge of the box.

Patrick Maswanganyi added another before half time, while Xoki completed his brace in the second half, and Tshegofatso Mabasa came off the bench to net his first goal since returning to Pirates from a loan spell at Moroka Swallows.

Last 16

Orlando Pirates 4 Hungry Lions 0

Pirates reached the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup with another emphatic scoreline against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Hungry Lions, but the game was a fairly close affair until around the hour mark. There was a touch of fortune about Pirates’ opener in the 21st minute, with Morena Monaheng putting the ball past his own goalkeeper, under pressure from Relebohile Mofokeng.

Pirates only really took control of the game after the 59th minute, when Mofokeng’s brilliant ball sent Patrick Maswanganyi through, only for ‘Tito’ to be brought down by S’bongakonke Gamede, who was shown a straight red card.

Seven minutes later, Mabasa rifled in Kabelo Dlamini’s pass, to put the Buccaneers in firm control of the match. Monnapule Saleng then scored a superb individual goal, while Mabasa completed his brace with an absolute rocket into the top corner.

Quarterfinals

AmaZulu 2 Orlando Pirates 4

In a controversial, closely contested game at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, AmaZulu took the lead when former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein rifled a superb shot past Sipho Chaine.

The controversy came on the stroke of half time, as Pirates were awarded a penalty for a Tariq Fielies foul on Makhehlenie Makhaula, though there appeared to be little to no contact. Patrick Maswanganyi slotted home the spot kick, and Pirates took the lead in the 58th minute, Kabelo Dlamini curling in a superb free kick from the edge of the box.

Fielies levelled for AmaZulu, heading home a free kick just six minutes later, but Makhaula scored a rare goal with eight minutes left, while Maswanganyi completed his brace in stoppage time.

“(It was) a scandal. It is not the first, second, third, fourth or fifth one during the season. I think we are not respected at all. It is a huge scandal,” said an angry AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin after the match.

Semifinal

Chippa United 1 Orlando Pirates 3

Orlando Pirates moved into the Nedbank Cup final with a strong performance against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Kabelo Dlamini put the visitors in front early on with another excellent free kick and added another four minutes before the break, capitalising on some lax defending from the home side.

Chippa improved in the second half, and former Pirates striker Bienvenu Eva Nga produced a brilliant run in the 63rd minute before crossing superbly for Elmo Kambindu to fire into an empty net. It was Pirates, however, who killed off the game when Thapelo Xoki did well to steer home a finish at the back post.

Eva Nga’s day went from bad to worse when he was sent off for a second yellow card in the 88th minute, after saying something to the referee.