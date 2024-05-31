Sundowns looking to end the season with a treble

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to complete a treble when they clash with Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday. The Brazilians have already won the DStv Premiership and the inaugural African Football League.

Mbombela Stadium will host the much-anticipated cup decider between the two juggernauts South African football. Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema is looking to add a third cup competition in the club’s cabinet this season.

“The treble is still there to play for and we definitely want it because it has been a very successful season,” Maema said ahead of the game.

“We did well last season but we only won the league, but this season we have already won the AFL and the league and we can put the cherry on top with the Nedbank Cup. It will be a very difficult match and we are aware of the threat that they (Pirates) pose.

“The good thing is that we played them in the MTN8 final and we know what to expect after dominating such a beautiful match and not scoring, but we have learned from our mistakes and we will be ready for Saturday.”

It will be a repeat of the MTN8 final, with Sundowns looking to avenge their penalty shootout loss to the Buccaneers earlier this season. Masandawana striker Peter Shalulile is confident of coming out on top against Pirates, who are chasing a cup double.

“Yes, the last time they beat us …. but going into this final (it) is way different now,” he said.

“We just want to get the job done because we go into this match knowing that we’re also good players, a great team that is coached by a great coach. We will do our best like we always do and make sure that every chance we get, we take.”

Themba Zwane reflects

Sundowns come into the game on the back of their only loss in the league following last Saturday’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City. Inspirational captain Themba Zwane reflected on what has been a difficult week preparing for the final.

“It has been difficult but obviously as professionals, we understand our jobs very well and the situation that happened,” he added.

“As a leader, I need to always be positive and push the guys. There are players that are helping me like Denis Onyango, Ronwen Williams, Peter Shalulile and Teboho Mokoena trying to lift up the guys. Pirates versus Sundowns is always an amazing game to watch because of the quality players both teams have.”