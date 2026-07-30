Oswin Appollis responds to Pirates exit rumours

"At the moment, I'm not focused on those kinds of things," said Appollis.

Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis has addressed the rumours linking him with a potential move to Europe following an outstanding season with the Buccaneers.



Appollis, who joined Pirates from Polokwane City at the beginning of the 2025/26, had a stellar debut campaign with the Buccaneers.



The Cape Town-born winger played a major role in helping Pirates win the MTN8, Carling Knockout Cup and Betway Premiership trophies last season.



His good displays for Pirates saw him walk away with the Midfielder of the Season award at the PSL Awards ceremony earlier this week.



Following another impressive performance for Bafana Bafana during the 2026 FIFA World Cup made him the subject of speculation for a potential move to Europe.



Appollis, however, says he is not paying much attention to the rumours, saying he is happy at Pirates and wants to help the team achieve its targets this season.



“At the moment, I’m not focused on those kinds of things; my job is to play for Orlando Pirates, and I’m happy here,” Appollis told the reporters during a Media Open Day at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg this week.

“So other things that have been in the media, I don’t take note of them. As I said, my job is to play for Pirates because I’m happy here.”

Appollis thanks teammates for award

Meanwhile, Appollis has thanked his teammates for helping him win the Midfielder of The Season award.

“First of all, I think the team helped me win my award of the season. The other awards, Rele (Relebohile Mofokeng), the ones who won, did a fantastic job so they deserve it also.



“I have to congratulate my teammates because without them it wasn’t going to be possible to win that award. Yes, of course, you always dream of winning individual awards, but at the end of the day you can’t win them without your teammates.”



“For me, I have to keep on going (because) this is my job, you know. Things happen, you know, I am happy. I am always smiling, stuff that happened, it happened and, as I said, this is my job I have to do my job,” concluded Appollis.



The Bafana winger will be looking to help the Buccaneers kick off their Betway Premiership title defence on a positive note when they play newly-promoted Milford FC on Saturday (kickoff is at 3pm).