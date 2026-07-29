Pirates announce ninth signing ahead of new season

Mokobodi received the number 33 jersey for this season.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi ahead of the new Betway Premiership campaign.

The 23-year-old joins the Buccaneers on a three-year contract from Stellenbosch FC.



He becomes the club’s ninth signing following the arrivals of Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, Ghampani Lungu, Bohlale Ngwato, Sbangani Zulu, Matome Mmolai and Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen.



Mokobodi has expressed delight at joining Pirates.

“I am pleased to be here and look forward to meeting the rest of the team,” Mokobodi told Pirates media on Wednesday.



“It’s a big opportunity to play for such a club and I am ready to get going. I would like to make a meaningful contribution to this great institution.”

Mokobodi received the number 33 jersey for this season.



Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC have bid farewell to Mokobodi and have thanked him for his service.



“Mokobodi joined Stellenbosch FC in August 2025 and made 28 appearances across all competitions during his solitary season with the Club,” read a statement from Stellies.

“Capable of playing across multiple positions, the 23-year-old proved himself to be a versatile member of the squad and used those qualities to help the Maroons reach the 2025 MTN8 final.

“We thank Thapelo for his service to the Club and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.