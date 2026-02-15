Ouaddou blasts Pirates players, says he’s ‘not here to play circus’

"We're not here to play circus, we're here to compete," said Ouaddou.

Despite his side’s convincing win over Marumo Gallants this past weekend, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was again left frustrated by his players’ wastefulness in front of goal.



Goals from Yanela Mbuthuma, Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng earned the Buccaneers a 3-0 victory over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.



ALSO READ: Pirates dominate Gallants to extend lead at the top



The victory extended Pirates’ lead at the summit to six points.

‘It’s now becoming a sickness’

Despite the convincing win, Ouaddou was far from satisfied with his team’s overall display especially in front of goal.



“I think I can say the only positive point today is the three points,” Ouaddou told reporters in Orlando.



“The positive is that we scored early. Had Marumo scored early, the game would have been different.

“When you are playing for such a big club with a lot of ambition, it becomes crucial that we finish in the last third. I have been saying that, and it is now becoming a sickness,” added Ouaddou before urging his players to show him and the fans that they want to win the league title.



“The positive is that we scored early. Had Marumo scored early, the game would have been different.

“When you are playing for such a big club with a lot of ambition, it becomes crucial that we finish in the last third. I have been saying that, and it is now becoming a sickness.



“We’re not here to play circus, we’re here to compete and there’s a lot of expectation from the club, from the fans. It’s a huge club in Africa, everybody is ambitious here, I am very ambitious and I will not hide, we want to win the title,” Ouaddou continued.

Ouaddou ‘not here for that’

Ouaddou felt that some of his players are not showing hunger to win the Betway Premiership title and called on them to tell him that so that he does not play them going forward.



“If some players do not want to win the title, they must raise their hands and say so, because I do not want to lose time with people who want to joke on the pitch. I am not here for that.”



ALSO READ: Erratic Chiefs bow out of Confederation Cup after losing to Zamalek



The Buccaneers next face Mamelodi Sundowns in what we expect to be a thrilling top-of-the-table clash at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.



Even though it’s not a title decider, the fixture could have a major bearing on the destination of the title.