Ouaddou counting on duo to help Pirates win league title

The Moroccan was left impressed with how the two players changed the game.

As Orlando Pirates return to Betway Premiership action with a clash against Marumo Gallants this weekend, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says he is counting on Patrick Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule to help them win the league this season.



The encounter against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa is set to take place at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday afternoon (kick-off is at 3.30pm).



With so much quality at his disposal, Ouaddou has had to rely on his bench sometimes to get positive results in certain games and his “impact players” have often done the job for him.



Last weekend, Pirates were leading 2-1 at the break against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in The Nedbank Cup last 32 clash and the game looked fairly balanced until Ouaddou introduced Maswanganyi and Mbule and they duo put the game to bed with goals each.

Maswanganyi and Mbule impress Ouaddou

The Moroccan was left impressed with how the two players changed the game, revealing that he is also counting on them in the heated league title race.

“I was very happy with the commitment of the impact players. I knew that they would give their best. We brought them in because we needed a profile of players to find our no.10s between the lines, these vertical passes,” said Ouaddou.

“I think these two players had these abilities to find the players between the lines, and they converted the chances that they had. I’m happy, it gives us confidence for the future because I always say that all the players are very important and we will definitely need everybody for this title race.”



Gallants, who are currently positioned 13th in the league standings, have had a challenging season, with only three wins, six draws, and eight defeats. They have managed to accumulate just 15 points in the 17 games played so far this campaign.



Bahlabana Ba Ntwa’s recent form is disheartening, as they have lost their last five games in all competitions. Their away record in the league, featuring only one win, two draws, and six defeats, further compounds their difficulties.

Gallants’ poor form to be tested

This lack of form and confidence will be tested against the league leaders, making the upcoming match a daunting task for Gallants.



Gallants, however, did get the better of the Buccaneers in the last league meeting between the sides, winning 2-1 at home in August last year, with Jaisen Clifford scoring the winner in referee’s optional time.

‘Every play is important’

Challenging season for Gallants

