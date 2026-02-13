Orlando Pirates and adidas renew longstanding partnership

"Our relationship with adidas transcends that of a traditional sponsor," said Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza.

Orlando Pirates have announced that they have renewed their longstanding partnership with global sportswear leader adidas for a further five years.



“Following extensive and considered deliberations between both organisations, the renewed agreement reinforces a shared commitment to performance excellence, innovation, and the continued growth of the Orlando Pirates brand on the global stage,” read a statement from the club .

“First established in 1996, the collaboration between adidas and the Buccaneers has become synonymous with some of the most memorable moments in the Club’s modern history. The 2026 season marks the 30th anniversary of this partnership; a significant milestone that cements it as one of the longest-running technical sponsorships in South African sport.

“For three decades, adidas has played an integral role in the Club’s journey, providing world-class performance apparel, pioneering kit designs, and merchandise that resonate deeply with generations of supporters both locally and internationally.

“This renewed agreement ensures that Orlando Pirates players, technical staff, supporters and management will continue to benefit from adidas’ cutting-edge innovation, premium quality, and globally recognised design expertise.



Commenting on the renewal of sponsorship, Pirates chairman Dr Ivirn Khoza said it reflects their confidence in continuing this journey side by side

“Our relationship with adidas transcends that of a traditional sponsor. It is a partnership built on mutual trust, shared values, and a collective ambition to grow the Orlando Pirates brand beyond borders. Reaching 30 years together is a rare achievement in world sport, and this renewal reflects our confidence in continuing this journey side by side,” said Khoza.