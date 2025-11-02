Betway PSL

Ouaddou hails Dansin after wonder goal against Sundowns

Khaya Ndubane

2 November 2025

Ouaddou admitted that he took a risk to start Dansin ahead of experienced players.

Abdeslam Ouaddou coach of Orlando Pirates with Cemran Dansin during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was full of praise for Cemran Dansin after his stunning goal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday,

Dansin scored a stunning goal to earn the Buccaneers a 1-1 draw in an entertaining Betway Premiership match at the Loftus Stadium. Peter Shalulile had opened the scoring for the Brazilians.

After the game, Ouaddou admitted that he took a risk to start Dansin ahead of experienced players, but added that he would continue to put faith on his young players.

“It’s difficult for a coach, because if we had lost the game all people are saying ‘but the coach, he put a player without experience’. But as a coach I have worked in development for five to six years, you have to give chances to huge South African talents, to give them the opportunity to shine,” said Ouaddou.

“It’s what we did today in a very important game. I think this guys, it’s a big experience and now it will give him the chance to grow.

“That’s what I’m going to do, I give chances to the youth, especially South African youth who have the talent. We need to give them chances,” added Ouaddou.

