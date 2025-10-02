Ouaddou opens up about selection headache at Pirates

“First of all, I think it's normal for a club that has a very big dimension, like Orlando Pirates, that is playing in many competitions," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has opened up the ‘selection headache’ he faces at the club because of the quality that he has at his disposal.



Having recovered from the injury he sustained, club captain has found it difficult to retain his place in the starting line-up with Ouaddou preferring Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Lebone Seema at the central defence position. The young defenders have done well in Sibisi’s absence.



“First of all, I think it’s normal for a club that has a very big dimension, like Orlando Pirates, that is playing in many competitions, to have such quality of players,” Ouaddou told reporters after Pirates’ 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

“Like I said in the beginning of the season, I used a metaphor to say that I will have a headache. But it’s very important that all the players are involved in the project, that they know exactly the expectations, and the role of the impact players.



“The most important thing is the club, the ground, is Orlando Pirates. And every player who is coming on the pitch, they have the duty to give 100% of their best for the club,” added Ouaddou.



Ouaddou will face another selection headache when Pirates face Siwelele FC in the last 16 round of the Carling Knockout on Saturday (kickoff is at 3pm).