Our main objective is to beat Chiefs, says Pirates coach Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not bothered by fact that the Carling Black Label Cup caters for fans to choose their preferred starting line-ups.



The Spanish coach believes any player chosen to play in his squad is capable of doing the job.

Riveiro’s Pirates go into their second Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs in a space of three weeks when the teams meet again in the second semi-final at FNB Stadium on Saturday.



The Buccaneers lost 1-0 to Amakhosi in a DStv Premiership tie at the same venue just over a week ago.

“It’s a different competition with different rules, we just have to read and learn the rules. They (fans) choose 11 players from our squad, but it is not a big problem for us. We just have to try to do the necessary adaptations in order to be competitive with the starting 11 they are choosing,” said the Pirates coach during a press-conference at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

“But they are selecting players in a high quality squad. So, all of them will be prepared to play and there will be a chance to play for everyone during the toys entertaining for sure.”

With the fans selecting the starting line-up, Riveiro added that they are trying to prepare the team as well as possible for the clash and the team’s main objective is get a victory against Chiefs.

“We are preparing as good as possible, but in a different circumstance, and a different type of a tournament with rules. So, we need to be aware of that and as usual, we are trying to preserve to be a better team on Saturday in the first semi-final, that is the first objective,” he continued. .

“We are motivated and preparing for the next one with all the illusion and the enrage again.”

The winner between Chiefs and Pirates will play the winner of the first semi-final between AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns.