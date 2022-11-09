Ngcobo close to tears as he talks about ex-Chiefs teammate Meyiwa

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo was not just teammates with Wiseman Meyiwa at Kaizer Chiefs but they also had a close bond because they came from the same town. They are both from Pietermaritzburg.

Meyiwa was just breaking into the first team and making a name for himself when he was involved in a car accident.

The accident left him permanently disabled and unable to play football again. Asked if he still kept in touch with Meyiwa, Ngcobo said he was trying his best.

“Sometimes it is hard to get hold of him,” explained Ngcobo. “But whenever I go home, I make time to go and speak to him.

“I try to find him so I can just sit with him and just have a talk,” said the diminutive Amakhosi attacker.

“I don’t really know his mental state to be honest, but when he is around people he talks freely,” added “Mshini” when asked how Meyiwa was feeling.

On his part, Ngcobo has had his own fair share of issues with the recent death of his father among the things that affected him.

He had been struggling to break into coach Arthur Zwane’s starting team when he lost his father and was given leave by the club.

But when asked about it, he put on a brace and said he has had to be both mentaly and physically fit and ready for his chance to play.

“I think it is a team sport and whenever you don’t get game time, you need to stay focused and make sure that when you get the opportunity you are ready to help the team.

“And remember that is not for you but for the team,” he said. “I was never worried. We have good and healthy competition this season.

“But I never worried. I knew I needed to keep working hard and I would get my chance eventually,” adds Ngcobo.