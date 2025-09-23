Patience key for Mdunyelwa in star-studded Sundowns squad

‘We will all play according to the coach and we know that we will all get our opportunities,’ he said.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Betway Premiership clash with Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa has underlined the importance of patience in a star-studded squad.

Coach Miguel Cardoso has frequently rotated his line-up this season, both to keep the team fresh and to hand opportunities to fringe players. Mdunyelwa has benefitted from this approach, stepping in for Khuliso Mudau at right-back during the latter’s contract dispute with the club.

The 26-year-old grabbed his opportunity and was rewarded with a call-up to the South African national team, Bafana Bafana. With another reshuffle expected from Cardoso when Sundowns visit Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium, Mdunyelwa says competition for places requires professionalism.

“We will all play according to the coach and we know that we will all get our opportunities,” he said.

“We just have to wait for our turn and be patient enough to give something to the club. As much as we are all professionals, we are representing Mamelodi Sundowns and we understand that we have to give it our all for the club.”

Mdunyelwa was speaking at the official launch of the Carling Knockout Cup competition, where Masandawana were paired with Marumo Gallants in the round of 16.

Last season, Sundowns fell at the final hurdle, losing to unfancied Magesi FC in a result that ultimately cost Manqoba Mngqithi his position as head coach. Reflecting on that setback, Mdunyelwa stressed the importance of looking forward.

“The good thing about life is that there are opportunities like this that present themselves for you to rectify your mistakes going forward,” he added.

“If we dwell too much on the past, we won’t know what to do in the future and the future is very important for us. Going into this fixture, we are focusing on bettering ourselves and winning the game and putting ourselves in the next round.”

Sundowns head into the Arrows fixture buoyed by a 3-1 victory over Durban City, while their opponents are struggling after three consecutive defeats. The sides shared a 1-1 draw in their last league meeting, but Sundowns dominated the reverse fixture with a 4-0 triumph.