Pirates aiming to end year in respectable position on the log

Having collected maximum points in their last two DStv Premiership matches, Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondo says they aim to finish the year in a much higher position on the log.

Pirates edged TS Galaxy 1-0 in their last match, thanks to a well-taken goal by Deon Hotto from a free-kick.

The win came at the back of a Soweto derby victory against Moroka Swallows FC, as they beat their neighbours 2-0.



Ndlondlo says they wanted to score more goals against Galaxy, but they are happy to have walked away with maximum points.

“Back-to-back wins mean a lot to us, we needed to push ourselves to our limits. The game was not easy and it was an exception to us, that’s how we displayed on the pitch of play,” said the Bucs midfielder.

“We managed to score early and we could have scored the second goal, but their goalkeeper managed to make a good save. But we never stopped, we kept going and going. In the second-half, the coach told us to insist (on getting another goal), never stop, and look for more goals, unfortunately, we couldn’t get it and the game ended with a 1-0 deficit. But it was a good result for us.”

Ndlondlo and his Bucs teammates will be aiming for a third consecutive win when they travel to KwaZulu-Natal to battle it out with Golden Arrows at the Mpumalanga Stadium on Sunday.

The Buccaneers will be facing an Arrows team that is struggling for positive results of late. Abafana Be’Sthende have registered four straight losses in the league going into their clash with the Sea Robbers.

Arrows last won a league match back in October when they edged Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at home. The Durban outfit are in seventh spot on the league table after collecting 20 points.



Bucs are in fifth place on the league standings with 22 points, eight points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.