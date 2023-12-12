Pirates striker Marou is on the way out

'Marou is leaving the team, there is no doubt about that,' said the source.

Souaibou Marou’s time at Orlando Pirates is said to be coming to an end after failing to adjust at the Buccaneers, where competition for a place in the starting line-up is tough.

According to a source, Marou is a fine player and very talented, but Pirates is not a team where he will be able to make a name for himself. The Cameroonian player has not been getting game time at the Buccaneers despite coming to the club with a lot of expectations.

He has only featured twice for the club this season – he got game-time against Djabal FC and Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League. Marou, who is only 23-years-old, was expected to hit the ground running at Bucs.

AALSO READ: Sundowns look to bounce back against Pyramids

However, the style of play at the club and pace of the game in the country has been a major issue for him. His failure to adjust has seen him being considered as the last option out of Pirates attacking players, while the likes of Evidence Makgopa have forced their way into the team.

“Marou is leaving the team, there is no doubt about that. The guy is struggling to cope, even at training. He has been given the chance to show what he can do, but it’s juts not working out for him. I’ve seen his videos before he came to the team, we all thought that he was going to be the next big foreign player in the league,” said the insider.

ALSO READ: Mokwena takes blame for Sundowns’ Champions League slip-up

“His time is over, I don’t want to lie. That’s unless if the coach (Jose Riveiro) still needs him. But the management doesn’t see why they still have to keep him at the club.”