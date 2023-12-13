Pirates confirm Lorch return ahead of Arrows tie

"Thembinkosi Lorch has successfully completed his suspension," wrote the club.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the return of winger Thembinkosi Lorch, who missed Bucs’ last three matches due to suspension.

Lorch was suspended by Pirates after he was given a three-year suspended sentence by the court for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The Pirates star was also fined R100 000 by the same court.

Pirates released a statement on their website on Wednesday announcing Lorch’s return while condemning Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“Like manners once did, violence is now shaping and obsessing our society. If we do not stop it, it will stop us, and our children will have a bleak future,” read the statement from the club.

“Throughout his suspension period, Lorch demonstrated accountability for his previous actions and took substantial measures to address them. He willingly participated in a clinical evaluation and has committed to follow any recommended follow-up care.

“Furthermore, Lorch has expressed his steadfast dedication to personal growth and is fully cognisant of the repercussions should he falter. Thembinkosi Lorch has successfully completed his suspension and is now eligible to rejoin club activities, effective today.”

While on suspension, Lorch missed the games against Richards Bay FC, Moroka Swallows, and TS Galaxy.

In those matches, Pirates won two and drew one, collecting seven points which has seen the club climb up to fifth spot on the league table with 22 points from 13 matches.

Lorch is now available for selection when the Buccaneers next take on Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Sunday.

After the Arrows clash, Pirates will face SuperSport United on 23 December and Stellenbosch FC on 29 December.