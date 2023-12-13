Hunt looking ahead to Swallows clash after defeat in Libya

SuperSport have now lost five consecutive matches in all competitions and need to bounce back.

SuperSport United are all-but out of the Caf Confederation Cup following the 2-1 away defeat to Al Hilal Benghazi on Sunday.



Matsatsantsa a Pitori have simply not sparked to life in the second-tier Caf competition, having lost all three of their group stage matches.



A brace by Muetasimballlah Al Taeb was enough to hand the Libyan side all three points with Gamphani Lungu on the scoresheet for SuperSport.



United are now rooted to the bottom of the standings and need an unlikely miracle to reach the knockout phase.



“We had more than enough opportunities and we didn’t score,” Hunt said, before voicing his displeasure on the officiating and overall organisation of the match.



“The way everything was handled wasn’t very good but we can’t make that as an excuse. The way things are handled is mind-boggling but we’re disappointed because we had enough chances to win.



“I am not happy with the result, it was very difficult circumstances to play under but we just try our best in every game.”



Following the exhausting long trip to Benghazi, SuperSport will land back in South Africa via Dubai this morning. Their next match is against Hunt’s former team Moroka Swallows in Friday’s DStv Premiership encounter at Dobsonville Stadium.



“We’re a club that produces young players and we have to play them. We use Caf as an exercise…but I thought the young boys played well.”



