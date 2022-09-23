Pirates beat rivals Chiefs to Erasmus’ signature

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus.



ALSO READ: City snatch out-of-favour Lakay from Sundowns



Erasmus has been linked with the Buccaneers and Kaizer Chiefs for some time now. The rumours linking the former Bafana Bafana striker to Pirates started when the striker wanted out at Sundowns after a lack of game time with the club.



It was then reported that the forward was allegedly told that he can only be released from his contract if he doesn’t join the Buccaneers or Kaizer Chiefs.



The Buccaneers, however, have now announced that Erasmus has rejoined the club on a two-year deal. Erasmus left Pirates in 2016 to join French outfit Stade Rennais.



“Orlando Pirates is happy to announce the signing Kermit Erasmus on a two-year deal. Romeo, as he is affectionately known, returns to the club having left to join French outfit Stade Rennais back in 2016,” read statement from the club.

“The experienced forward joins the Buccaneers having recently been cleared by his former employer and becomes the sixth senior signing of the season.”

Commenting on his return to Pirates, the 32-year-old striker said, “it’s good to be back”.



ALSO READ: Pirates announce Ndlondlo on transfer deadline day

Meanwhile, Pirates has also bolstered their goalkeeping department by adding Sipho Chaine, with the shot-stopper joining Bucs from Chippa United.

Chaine comes to the Buccaneers as a replacement for Wayne Sandilands, who was released by the club after his contract ended back in June.

“Meanwhile, Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm the signing of goalkeeper Sipho Chaine. The 25-year-old signs from Chippa United on a three-year deal,” the club concluded.

Erasmus and Chaine signings follows that of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who was announced earlier during the transfer deadline day.