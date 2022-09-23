Motaung says Chiefs are engaging Blom’s family, not his snotty agent

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs are now speaking to NJabulo Blom directly and engaging with his parents and have excluded his ‘snotty’ agent Rob Moore.

This was revealed by the club’s football manager Bobby Motaung on Ukhozi FM on Thursday night when asked about the Blom issue.

Blom has been in protracted contract renewal talks with Chiefs which escalated badly when Moore threatened that he would take the player elsewhere.

This was after he felt what Chiefs were offering Blom was an insult. He spoke at length in a radio interview with Metro FM a few weeks ago.

Among others, he revealed that he knows of certain players who are not even regulars at Chiefs who earn five times what Blom is getting.

“I would like to say this, and really I am not trying to sound arrogant, and it must not be taken the wrong way.

“But I have been in this game for a little while. When it comes to negotiations I like to do my research, I like to have certain yardsticks I measure against,” said Moore

“I like to look at the market, the players’ value… I like to look at factors like the age, potential and position of the player because I know that attackers earn more money than goalkeepers or defenders, for example.

“That comes into it, whether or not the club had to pay a transfer fee for that player. What can this club afford? How big is the club? What is its budget?

“And most importantly, what are they paying other players at this club? You get an idea here and there, and you pick up how much others earn.

“I have negotiated other contracts with the same club, so I have an idea of the numbers. I don’t think we suck numbers out of our thumbs, we go with what we think is relative and reasonably having taken all these factors into account,” explained Moore at the time.

Motaung had however said that they have opted to speak to Blom’ parents. Chiefs have a good relationship with Blom’s parents as he joined the club as a young boy.

“Blom is still our player and I don’t think he is going anywhere anytime soon. We are now speaking to the boy and his parents and are quite hopeful to reach an agreement soon.

“We are not speaking to the snotty man who speaks big English,” added Motaung.