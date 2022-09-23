Sundowns explain Kermit Erasmus exit

Khaya Ndubane

Kermit Erasmus joined Orlando Pirates as a free agent after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns was terminated on deadline day.



ALSO READ: Pirates beat rivals Chiefs to Erasmus’ signature



This was revealed by Sundowns on Friday after Pirates announced Erasmus’ capture on a two-year deal earlier in the day.



“Mamelodi Sundowns has parted ways with Kermit Romeo Erasmus who joined the Brazilians back in October 2020,” read a Sundowns statement.

“The enterprising striker’s contract was due to end in May and both parties have agreed on early termination to allow Kermit to get more game time elsewhere.



“In the two years that Kermit has been with Mamelodi Sundowns, the talented player has displayed professionalism and was always on hand to share his knowledge- and-experience with his teammates.

“Everyone at Mamelodi Sundowns would like to wish Romeo the best of luck with his future endeavours on and off the pitch.”



Erasmus made 43 appearances and scored 10 goals for Sundowns in his two-year stay with the club.