22 Sep 2022
5:47 pm

Pirates announce Ndlondlo on transfer deadline day

Ndlondlo has signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers.

New Orlando Pirates signing Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates on Thursday confirmed the signing of talented Marumo Gallants midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

Ndlondo joins Pirates with only a couple of hours left before the close of the transfer window.

The midfielder’s signing does not come as a surprise to this website though as the Mgosi Squad previously reported on Bucs’ interest to the midfield maestro.

The midfielder becomes a Buccaneer after ending a spell with Marumo Gallants, where he has been an influential player for the club in the last couple of seasons.

Ndlondlo has labeled his move to Pirates as a dream come true and he believes he will make a valuable contribution to the club.

“I am happy to be here. This is a dream come true for me. With the window closing today, I didn’t think a move would happen, but football is an unpredictable game anything is possible. Here I am today speaking to you as an Orlando Pirates player,” said the the midfielder on the club’s website.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everybody at Marumo Gallants. To the players, coaches, and management, thank you for a wonderful couple of years…and to the fans, you will always have a place in my heart. As I said before, it’s a dream to be here and I look forward to joining up with my new teammates. I come here looking to make a meaningful contribution to this great institution,” he concluded.

The 27-year old player will surely be missed at Gallants, with the midfielder having helped the team to lift the Nedbank Cup back in 2020/21 season whilst they were still campaigning as Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

