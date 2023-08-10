Pirates bring in new conditioning coach

Compiled by Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates’ have made another signing, this time around in their technical team by bringing on board conditioning coach Helmi Gueldich.

Gueldich has worked with Tanzanian champions Yanga FC and he joins Pirates technical team with the team on a quest for more success.

The new Buccaneers conditioning coach from Tunisia is a former soccer player, having played as a left-back – he began his coaching career at the CS Sfaxien academy. The Tunisian has worked with Esperance, one of the biggest teams on the continent as he holds a PH.D. in Exercise Science.

Bringing Gueldich in at Pirates is perfect for the Soweto club who will need to be at top level in terms of physique and fitness this season with the club set to compete in five competitions.

Pirates will be competing in the MTN8, the Caf Champions League, the Carling Knockout Cup, the Nedbank Cup and of course the DStv Premiership in their quest to bring back the ‘happy days’ at the club.

The club says Gueldich will work closely with Michel Bellever, who is also a conditioning coach at the club.

Experience and expertise

“Gueldich brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise having recently worked as the Strength and Conditioning (S&C) coach for Tanzanian League Champions, Yanga FC. Notably, Gueldich is not only a seasoned professional but also a former player, holding a Ph.D. in Exercise Science. His wealth of knowledge and background will be a valuable asset to the team,” the club wrote on their website.

“This appointment couldn’t come at a more crucial time, as the Buccaneers are gearing up to compete in five challenging competitions this season. The demanding schedule makes it imperative that the players remain consistently available for selection. “

“Helmi Gueldich will be collaborating closely with Michel Bellver, forming a dynamic partnership that is poised to elevate Jose Riveiro’s technical team to new heights.”

Gueldich was previously linked with a move to Bucs’ rivals Kaizer Chiefs. He was reported to be one of the technical staff members former Yanga head coach Nasredine Nabi wanted to bring, when he was in talks with Amakhosi over the head coach position.

In the end, Chiefs announced Molefi Ntseki as their new head coach.