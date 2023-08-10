Ntseki pledges to leave mark at Chiefs by ending trophy drought

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

With all eight coaches whose teams will be competing in the MTN8 under one roof, Molefi Ntseki was the one who attracted the most interest.

Ntseki is the latest coach entrusted with curbing the title drought at Kaizer Chiefs which has gone one for eight years.

The coaches and captains of all the MTN8 quarterfinalists converged at SuperSport studios in Randburg on Thursday. It was for the launch of this season’s first cup competition.

“Everything at Kaizer Chiefs is pressure,” said Ntseki. “That is because the expectations, the demands are always high.

“This is especially from the club’s management who are used to winning things. And the supporters who are used to celebrating things.

“And when we are not winning it is a disappointment. It becomes a huge setback to the management of the club and the supporters.”

Ntseki says it is this he is preaching to his players so that they know that turning out for Chiefs means performing and getting results in every game.

“So, when you have an opportunity to play a game for Kaizer Chiefs, you understand that it is a must-win.

“Be it a cup or league game – it is a must-win game… It has been a while now since we have put smiles on the faces of our supporters.

“It has been a long time since the chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung has been presented with a trophy. So, all of that comes with responsibility.

“It is a responsibility that we are taking as the technical team as the players to say, ‘we represent this club, we have to do well for the club’,” added Ntseki.

Ntseki accepts responsibility

While it has been eight years that Chiefs have not won a title, it is Ntseki’s second month on the job. But he takes the responsibility.

“It comes with the territory,” said Ntseki. “When you are appointed as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, you know the demands, you know the expectation.

“And I think it is also up to you as an individual to decide what mark you want to leave at the club.

“And the mark that I was to leave at this club as a coach is that of winning a trophy… Of doing well in the league, to win matches and make our supporters happy.”

Chiefs play Cape Town City away at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.