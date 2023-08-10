Mokwena expects more from exciting Maseko

By Katlego Modiba

The hard-to-please Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is not satisfied with certain aspects of his top players despite back-to-back wins in the opening two DStv Premiership games.



The Brazilians‘ latest casualties were Kaizer Chiefs after collecting maximum points against Sekhukhune United in their season opener.



Their two new signings Thapelo Maseko and Brazilian attacker Lucas Ribeiro have been getting rave reviews for their respective performances in the opening two rounds of the league.



Mokwena, however, is expecting more from his new recruits, who have both hit the ground running with Ribeiro notching up his second goal in as many matches in the win against Amakhosi in front of a sold-out crowd at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.



“He (Thapelo Maseko) can do better,” the coach said.



“I’m proud and happy we’re making progress but he knows my feelings that he can do better. (I want) more end product because being busy doesn’t really mean being effective.



“Like I said about Maseko, I still believe Lucas Ribeiro can give us more but with all the new players, we have to be patient and support them.



“They get hugs from me for a very good performance but they will also get to understand me more, like the players who have been with me, that I’m very difficult to satisfy. Even when they give more, I still expect a little bit more.”



Sleepless nights

The exciting Maseko and another new acquisition at Chloorkop Bathusi Aubaas are already enduring sleepless nights as part of their introduction to the club.

“Maseko and Bathusi Aubaas were the last ones to go to bed. We were in the video room with the analyst,” Mokwena revealed.



“When everyone went to sleep, we were sitting and analysing not just their performance at their previous clubs but performances at training. We cut clips and performances of players that play in their position.



“For example, last night we spent time watching not the Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich but the Sane of Manchester City because the role is a little bit closer to that.



“Maseko and Aubaas had to sacrifice a little bit of sleep to spend time with us and that’s how we work. We work very hard behind the scenes and I’ve got to complement the technical team in its entirety.”

He added: “The analysts work tirelessly and I keep them on their toes. They stay up until 2 to 3am to be at service for this football club. It’s not just me but it’s a collective effort. It’s nice to see the benefits and the results are there for everyone to see.”