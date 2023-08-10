Chippa are still building, says coach Mammila after second draw

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Morgan Mammila could only rue missed chances as his team played to a second consecutive goalless draw on Wednesday evening.

Chippa began their DStv Premiership campaign with an inspired display against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium last weekend.

But despite creating some promising chances, they could not get the result they required. They shared the spoils after a goalless draw.

The flamboyant coach would have expected a better outcome at home against TS Galaxy on Wednesday night, but it was not to be.

“Today we wanted to play differently,” said Mamilla after the game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium ended in a goalless draw as well.

“We wanted to play more into their final third because we wanted goals – we are playing at home.

“We didn’t want to concentrate more on (ball) possession. We did that in the first 20 minutes and we should have scored one or two goals.”

Mammila said Chippa will not sit back in any games and will risk it all to get the results they want.

Chippa choosy on new players, says Mammila

“They also created some Chances because of the way we play. It is too risky and that’s how we are going to play.

“We are in the process of building. But credit to my boys. They played well and it is a matter of time… If we continue with clean sheets, we will get a goal (and win matches).”

Asked if he was going to add more players before the transfer window closes on 15 September, Mammila said only if they find the quality they are looking for.

“In football as long as the window is not closed we might get one or two where we feel we need them. If we get what we want.

“Remember it is about what you don’t have and we are very choosy about who we get. But I think we will get what we want.”

Chippa are not playing this weekend and their next game is on Tuesday away to Orlando Pirates. This gives Mammila some time to work on his team.