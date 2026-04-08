Pirates coach Ouaddou hails ‘phenomenal’ Mofokeng

"He has talent. It is in his blood, and he's still young," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was full of praise for Relebohile Mofokeng following his man-of-the-match performance against Golden Arrows.Mofokeng won the accolade after netting a brace in Pirates’ 5-0 victory over Abafana Bes’thende at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday night.

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The Pirates starlet has now scored five goals in his last two games following his hat-trick in the 6-0 win demolition of TS Galaxy before the international break.

‘Mofokeng can play everywhere’

Speaking after the match in Orlando, Ouaddou described Mofokeng as a phenomenal player that “you get after 10 or 15 years”.

“I don’t like to speak individually about the players, you know, because for me, I always say that the individuality, or the individual project, should be at the service of the collective project. But as you ask me that question, let me say these kinds of players you get like every 10 or 15 years,” said Ouaddou.

“He has talent. It is in his blood, and he’s still young. Of course, we need to give him some instruction in order to be even more efficient, especially in that area (of the field) where there are a lot of duels. It’s crowded,” added the Moroccan.

“The talent he has, technicality yes, the intelligence he has, but sometimes when you have such qualities like that, sometimes you misuse these qualities. Our job is just to make him aware that there are some strategic areas on the pitch where he needs to limit his touches and to use his cleverness.

“He has been doing this for a lot of games now. You can see that he’s able to give assists to his teammates. He’s able to score, he’s very mobile in the middle.

“Some people think that he cannot play as a No 10. I think he can play everywhere. Ok, maybe not as a defender,” joked Ouaddou.

Rele reveals favourite position

Meanwhile, Mofokeng has also confirmed that number 10 is indeed his preferred position at Pirates.”I think the style we play here at Pirates, a 10 is suitable for me,” said the Bafana Bafana starlet.

“I’m not really someone who likes running. I’m someone who prefers tiny spaces. So, I think the number 10 position is fine for me.

“Even on the wing I like to play but the best for me is the 10 position,” added Mofokeng.

ALSO READ: Cardoso wants Sundowns to stay true to identityOuaddou will be hoping that Mofokeng and his teammates continue their rampant form in front of goals when they visit Richards Bay at the Richards Bay Stadium on Friday.

They will face a Richards Bay side that is high on confidence after edging Stellenbosch FC 2-1 at the same venue on Tuesday.