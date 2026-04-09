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Chiefs close in on highly-rated Zambian midfielder

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By Mgosi Squad

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2 minute read

9 April 2026

07:06 am

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It remains to be seen whether Chiefs will succeed in signing Mutoshi,

Chiefs close in on highly-rated Zambian midfielder

Mutoshi Luka of ZESCO United during the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup match against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on in February. Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

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Kaizer Chiefs are set to strengthen their squad during the offseason transfer window and they are said to be interested in signing ZESCO United midfielder Luka Mutoshi.

According to a source, the 22-year-old central midfielder caught the eye of Amakhosi during the CAF Confederation Cup, where he featured in the defeat in South Africa. Overall, the Zambian international made three appearances for ZESCO in this season’s competition.
ALSO READ: Bongani Zungu set for AmaZulu exit as contract nears end

“Talks between Chiefs and Zesco have started and they are progressing well,” said the source close to the Zambian outfit.

The source added that Mutoshi is keen on a move to Naturena.

“The player wants to go to South Africa. What’s left now is for the two clubs to agree on the transfer fee. Chiefs are a very big club and everyone knows them here in Zambia and Luka believes a move to them will really enhance his career. He wants to play overseas some day and believes that a move to Chiefs will be the perfect step towards achieving that goal.”
ALSO READ: Chiefs coach ‘proud’ after comeback win over Orbit College

It remains to be seen whether Chiefs will succeed in signing Mutoshi, having previously signed striker Lazarous Kambole from ZESCO in 2019.

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Zambia

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