Pirates confirm Lepasa exit

Jonty Mark

25 July 2025

Zakhele Lepasa - Orlando Pirates

Zakhele Lepasa (third from left), sits in the stands in February during Orlando Pirates’ Betway Premiership clash with Cape Town City. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates on Friday confirmed the departure of former Bafana Bafana striker Zakhele Lepasa.

Lepasa did not play at all for Pirates last season, after spending the last six months of the previous campaign on loan at SuperSport United.

In total Lepasa made 64 appearances for Pirates in all competitions since signing for them in 2019, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists, according to transfermarkt.com.

The 28 year-old will now hope to revive his career elsewhere after spending so long on the sidelines.

It was only just over two years ago, after all, that Lepasa was a key part of Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad that qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals, with the talented striker netting in wins against both Liberia and Morocco.

