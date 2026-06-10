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WATCH – McCarthy’s first words after leaving Chiefs

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

4 minute read

10 June 2026

11:42 am

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'We are proud that he will compete in the qualifying round of next season's UEFA Champions League,' said Chiefs Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr.

Aden McCarthy - Kaizer Chiefs

Sabah FK have confirmed that they have signed Aden McCarthy from Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Aden McCarthy Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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“Let’s get to work,” said Aiden McCarthy in a video posted by Azerbaijan side Sabah FC announcing his signing from Kaizer Chiefs.

McCarthy’s video

Sabah confirmed that McCarthy has joined in a three-year deal with an additional option to extend by one year.

Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, also announced that McCarthy has left the club to join Sabah.

Chiefs’ Motaung – We know Aiden will fly the Amakhosi flag high

“We can confirm that we have agreed to release Aden after being approached by Sabah FK, we are proud that he will compete in the qualifying round of next season’s UEFA Champions League,” Chiefs Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr told the club’s official website.

“We know Aden will fly the Amakhosi flag high in Europe, and we are excited to see him grow on the world stage.”

The 22 year-old McCarthy made 31 appearances for Chiefs this season in all competitions, scoring two goals. He was used at both left back and centre back by Amakhosi.

Sabah won the 2025/26 Azerbaijan Premier League and will play in the qualifying rounds for the 2026/27 Uefa Champions League.

The draw for the first qualifying round will take place on June 16 with the qualifiers set to kick off on July 7.

Read more on these topics

Azerbaijan Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

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