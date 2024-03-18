Lorch brace sends Sundowns into Nedbank Cup quarterfinal

Mamelodi Sundowns laboured to a hardfought 2-0 win over Motsepe Foundation Championship side Maritzburg United in Tshwane on Sunday to reach the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup.

Thembinkosi Lorch scored a brace as the Brazilians reached the last eight of the lucrative cup competition. He put his effort into the roof of the net from a Bongani Zungu assist to ease the nerves of the home supporters with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Rulani Mokwena made a couple of changes from the team that played to a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in midweek. Ronwen Williams, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena were all given a rest.

The changes clearly had an effect on the team as they were not as fluid against a stubborn Martitzburg team that was just happy to sit back and soak up the pressure. Bad weather conditions didn’t help either.

Referee Cedrick Muvhali with no choice but to halt proceedings after 15 minutes with persistent lighting around Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium. Both teams returned to the changeroom to take up cover but play got underway an hour later as skies cleared up.

Lorch breaks the deadlock

The Brazilians were unable to find a breakthrough and the game went into the break goalless. Lorch stepped up to break the deadlock in the 75th minute of the game against the Team of Choice who were happy to frustrate the defending DStv Premiership champions in their own backyard.

The goal would have been a huge relief for the former Orlando Pirates man who had his shot blocked inside the box after a pass from Khuliso Mudau moments earlier. The 30-year-old has now scored three goals in the colours of Masandawana after opening his account against FC Nouadhibou in the Caf Champions League last month.



Sundowns will go into Monday’s quarterfinal draw where they will be in the mix with fellow DStv Premiership rivals Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, AmaZulu, Stellenbosch FC, Chippa United and TS Galaxy.



University of Pretoria are the only Motsepe Foundation Championship side still left in the competition after they edged Moroka Swallows 2-1 on Friday.