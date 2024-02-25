Lorch scores first Sundowns goal in win in Mauritania

Thembinkosi Lorch netted his first goal for Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday evening in the Caf Champions League. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League following a 2-0 away win over FC Nouadhibou on Saturday.

Grant Kekana marked his return from the Africa Cup of Nations with a goal in the first half while Thembinkosi Lorch opened his Sundowns account following the move from Orlando Pirates.

It was a game the Brazilians dominated from the first whistle at Stade de la Capitale as they qualified for the quarterfinals of Africa’s premier club competition for a sixth successive time

Substitute Lucas Ribeiro did have the ball in the back of the net but he was unlucky to have his goal ruled out for offside with 10 minutes left to play. Television replays showed that the left-footed attacker was miles onside and the goal should have stood.

Lorch seals the deal

Rulani Mokwena knew that his side needed a win in Mauritania to keep up with TP Mazembe, who crushed Pyramids FC 3-0 in an earlier kick-off. Lorch put the game to bed on the stroke of full time after rounding off the keeper to tap into an empty net.

Mokwena brought back some of his big guns back in the line-up following their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane all started for the first time since returning from the nations cup in Côte d’Ivoire.

The quartet missed games against Orlando Pirates and La Masia. Kekana made his presence felt as early as the 21st minutes from close range when he got on the end of a Marcelo Allende free-kick

The win means Sundowns and Mazembe are both through to the knockout phases with a game to spare. The two giants will meet in Tshwane next weekend in what will be a battle for top spot in Group B.