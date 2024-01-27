OPINION – Under-fire Makgopa desperately needs a goal

There is no running away from the fact that any striker’s main priority is to score goals. They are judged based on their ability to put the ball in the back of the net.



In Bafana Bafana’s run to the last 16 round of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, striker Evidence Makgopa has been a subject of intense scrutiny for failing to find the back of the net in three games.



As expected, questions are now being raised as to whether Hugo Broos should stick with the Orlando Pirates forward or relegate him to the bench in favour of his club teammate Zakhele Lepasa.



Makgopa might have won the penalty in Bafana’s opening game against Mali that Percy Tau ultimately missed and assisted Themba Zwane for his second goal in the 4-0 win over Namibia.



But in my opinion, if you look at his contribution in isolation, it doesn’t look good and one understands why the 23-year-old is being ridiculed by the South African public at large.



It must be said that the job of a modern day striker is much more complex than that. They are essentially the first line of defence and pressing is an important component of their game. Holding up the ball well up front to link up with players like Tau and Zwane has also been a crucial part of Makgopa’s game at the AFCON.



The former Baroka FC man has done that part of his job very well and to be fair, he was unlucky not to break his duck at the tournament in the last game against Tunisia. His near post header late in the second half from a corner kick was well saved by Bechir Ben Said.

Giroud the goalless world champion

To support my point about strikers not solely being judged on goals, Olivier Giroud finished the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a winner’s medal without registering a single goal in seven matches for France.



French coach Didier Deschamps showed faith in him despite criticism about his poor form in front of goal. Astonishingly, Giroud was only subbed off twice in the six matches that he started with Deschamps saying that there are other aspects of his game like ‘off-the-ball work rate and clever support play’ that are beneficial for the team.



Don’t get me wrong, I’m in no shape or form comparing Makgopa to Giroud who has since gone on to become France’s all-time leading goal scorer. I’m just giving context to how roles have changed over the years.



However, the lanky Makgopa would be the first to admit that he desperately needs a goal to repay the faith shown in by Broos. If he retains his place in the team against Morocco on Tuesday, he will have to show why he’s Bafana’s number one striker in the absence of Lyle Foster and Lebo Mothiba, who missed out on the AFCON for different reasons.

More questions will be asked of the former South African junior international’s ability to play at the highest level if Bafana fails to get past Morocco.