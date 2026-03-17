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Pirates duo unfazed after Siwelele draw

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

17 March 2026

09:23 am

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'The ball just didn't want to go into the net. What can we do?,' said Deon Hotto.

Deon Hotto - Orlando Pirates

Deon Hotto says finishing their chances were all Pirates were missing in the draw with Siwelele. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix

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Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and left wing-back Deon Hotto both felt finishing their chances was all the Buccaneers were actually missing in their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with Siwelele FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. 

Pirates only one point clear

Siwelele went in front through former Buccaneer Vincent Pule in the 29th minute and while Tshepang Moremi equalised for Pirates in the 51st minute they just could not find a winner. 

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The result means that Pirates move one point clear of Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table, but Masandawana have a game in hand and play at home to Marumo Gallants on Tuesday. 

“The game went very well in terms of the performance, we just needed to put the in the back of the net,” Chaine told Pirates media. 

“You can have as many shots on target as you want, what is most important is scoring. It is a draw, one point and we take it to the next game.” 

“This was a game we had in hand, we controlled everything,” added Hotto. 

“Possession, shot son target, everything, the ball just didn’t want to go into the net. What can we do? We soldier on and look to the next opponent.” 

Pirates will play TS Galaxy on Sunday at the Kameelrivier Stadium in their final Premiership game before the international break. 

Seema backs Bucs

Siwelele head coach Lehlohonolo Seema, meanwhile, has still backed Pirates to lift the Premiership trophy at the end of the campaign. 

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“I think that Pirates is the team that can still go and win this league. I don’t think that the draw today is bad for them, or that it’s ded them a bad team. Today we suffered,” Seema told journalists after the match. 

Siwelele have certainly proved a tough team to beat of late. They last lost a Premiership match at AmaZulu on November 22. In fact that is their only defeat in their last 11 league matches. 

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Betway Premiership Bloemfontein Celtic F.C. Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

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