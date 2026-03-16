Former SAFA TD set for PSL comeback

Phakaaathi has learnt that Steenbok has been in discussions with Siwelele FC for several months.

Former South African Football Association (SAFA) technical director Walter Steenbok is set for an imminent return to club football, with a role at a Betway Premiership side believed to be on the horizon.

Steenbok has been unattached since stepping down from his position at SAFA last year. Since then, he has largely focused on his work as a football analyst for SABC Sport.

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Phakaaathi has learnt that Steenbok has been in discussions with Siwelele FC for several months. The club is understood to have invited him to their training base as part of plans to bring him on board to help shape the club’s strategic direction, although the exact nature of his role has yet to be disclosed.

Steenbok is no stranger to the PSL, having previously worked as chief scout at Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs before taking up the technical director position at SAFA.

While talks between Steenbok and Siwelele have been kept under wraps, indications are that an agreement has now been reached.

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He has also been spotted attending a number of the club’s matches recently, although the club has not yet made an official announcement.