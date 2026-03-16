Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL » Mgosi

Former SAFA TD set for PSL comeback

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

16 March 2026

04:35 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Phakaaathi has learnt that Steenbok has been in discussions with Siwelele FC for several months.

Former SAFA TD set for PSL comeback

Walter Steenbok during the 2024 Hollywoodbets Super League launch at SAFA House on March 01, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Former South African Football Association (SAFA) technical director Walter Steenbok is set for an imminent return to club football, with a role at a Betway Premiership side believed to be on the horizon.

Steenbok has been unattached since stepping down from his position at SAFA last year. Since then, he has largely focused on his work as a football analyst for SABC Sport. 

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘We are not sleeping’

Phakaaathi has learnt that Steenbok has been in discussions with Siwelele FC for several months. The club is understood to have invited him to their training base as part of plans to bring him on board to help shape the club’s strategic direction, although the exact nature of his role has yet to be disclosed.

Steenbok is no stranger to the PSL, having previously worked as chief scout at Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs before taking up the technical director position at SAFA.

While talks between Steenbok and Siwelele have been kept under wraps, indications are that an agreement has now been reached.

ALSO READ: Mokwena leaves MC Alger, set to join Libyan giants Al-Ittihad

He has also been spotted attending a number of the club’s matches recently, although the club has not yet made an official announcement.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Sergeant Nkosi contradicts Sibiya’s testimony, says claims are ‘false’
Politics Joburg mayor and his deputy face off as fight to lead the ANC heads to court
Courts WATCH: Ex‑Saps Special Task Force cop remains in custody over Witness D assassination
News Witness D’s family confirms death threats after Brakpan hit
News Post Office crisis: Workers say liquidation would devastate communities

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News