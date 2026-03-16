Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘We are not sleeping’

'We know the frustrations and we know they deserve better,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze says he understands the frustrations of supporters calling for a boycott on Amakhosi matches.

Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘It is like a 12th man’

Chiefs beat Durban City 1-0 in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Sunday, to break a run of four defeats in all competitions.

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That poor run led to some Chiefs fans calling for their supporters to stop attending Chiefs games.

“My message to them (the angry fans) is that we are not sleeping,” said Kaze, after Glody Lilepo’s strike was enough to lift Chiefs to fifth in the table.

“We know the frustrations and we know they deserve better. The best way to support your team, even in these difficult moments, is to try to come to the stadium. We know when the fans are behind us it is like a 12th man and we feel more energy.”

Kaze admitted that his nerves almost got the better of him as he watched his side struggle to hold onto their lead in the last few minutes on Sunday.

City forced a series of corners and hurled some long throws into the Chiefs box, very nearly grabbing an equaliser.

“I am a young man but I believe if that happens at another time, I could have a heart attack!” Said Kaze.

“We need to take care of the ball better and understand which part of the field we are in and what time of the game we are in. These are things we are going to continue to work on and improve.”

Magesi up next

Chiefs will now play Magesi FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, and are targeting another three points heading into the international break.

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“We have an important game against Magesi … all the focus needs to be on that game. We had a couple of difficult weeks and the only thing we can do is to try to improve every day and get the right message to the players to train as well as they can. Then we can go into Saturday’s game and I believe everything else will fall into line,” Kaze added.