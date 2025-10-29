Betway PSL

Pirates get Richards Bay in Carling Knockout semifinals draw

29 October 2025

Pirates get Richards Bay in Carling Knockout semifinals draw

Gv of the Semifinal draw during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup match between Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch FC at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on Wednesday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates are away to Richards Bay FC in the semifinals of the Carling Knockout.

The draw for the semis was conducted on Wednesday after the game between Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch FC at the Dr Molemela Stadium, which Bahlabane Ba Ntwa won 4-0.

ALSO READ: Ouaddou slams Pirates players, says he’s not in SA for ‘circus’

Golden Arrows, who beat TS Galaxy in the quarterfinals on Sunday, will host Gallants in the other semifinal clash.

Dates, venues and kickoff times will be announced by the Premier League at a later stage.

The full semifinals draw:

Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates

