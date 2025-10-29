Pirates get Richards Bay in Carling Knockout semifinals draw

Dates, venues and kickoff times will be announced by the Premier League at a later stage.

Orlando Pirates are away to Richards Bay FC in the semifinals of the Carling Knockout.

The draw for the semis was conducted on Wednesday after the game between Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch FC at the Dr Molemela Stadium, which Bahlabane Ba Ntwa won 4-0.



Golden Arrows, who beat TS Galaxy in the quarterfinals on Sunday, will host Gallants in the other semifinal clash.



Dates, venues and kickoff times will be announced by the Premier League at a later stage.

The full semifinals draw:

Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants

Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates