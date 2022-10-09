Bimenyimana nets penalty hat-trick as Chiefs put Stellies to the sword

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Caleb Bimenyimana is fast proving to be a good find for Kaizer Chiefs as he helped the side to a 3-1 come-from-behind win DStv Premiership win at Stellenbosch FC on Sunday afternoon.

The lanky Burundian striker made history scoring a hat-trick off the penalty spot, the first time this has happened in the DStv Premiership.

The win sees Chiefs jump over their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates to fourth in the DStv Premiership standings after 10 games. They now trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by two points.

Chiefs almost got off to a dream start, having the ball in the back of the net in the first minute. It was, however, disallowed with Caleb Bimenyimana ruled to have fouled the keeper.

The move had started with a long ball from Itumeleng Khune which set Ashley Du Preez on a one-on-one with Sage Stevens.

But he could not connect and the keeper made the save, and while trying to grab it after it had skidded away, Bimenyimana came and pushed it into the net, taking it from Stevens’ hands.

By the 20th minute, Chiefs should have at least been 3-0 up based on the chances they created but could not utilise correctly.

And as fate would have it, Stellies took the lead in the 29th minute through Nhlanhla Mgaga who dispossessed Njabulo Blom just outside the Chiefs box and sent a cracker past Itumeleng Khune.

With just over five minutes to the break, Khune limped off having pulled a hamstring. Branden Petersen came on in his place.

And just before the break Chiefs were awarded a penalty after Bimenyimana was brought down inside the Stellies box.

The Burundian striker got up to convert for his fourth goal at his new club. Just three minutes into the second half Bimenyimana completed his brace, converting from the penalty spot again.

Chiefs were awarded yet another penalty in the 55th minute when Bimenyimana was brought down. He got up and converted to make it 3-1 to Chiefs.

Mogamad De Goede was red carded for his foul. Bimenyimana was through on goal when De Goede hacked him from behind.