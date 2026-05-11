Cardoso faces selection dilemma as CAF final looms for Sundowns

'I could change more, but then I would have to deal with adaptation,' said the Sundowns head coach.

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare for what could prove to be a defining week in their season, Miguel Cardoso finds himself facing a difficult balancing act in managing his squad.

Sundowns battle on two fronts

Before the Brazilians can even shift their focus to the first leg of the CAF Champions League against AS FAR on Sunday, they must first navigate a tricky league encounter against TS Galaxy on Tuesday.

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The curtain comes down on Sundowns’ 2025/26 PSL campaign against Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium, where they can’t afford to drop points if they are to keep their slim hopes of retaining the title alive.

When asked about the possibility of resting key players for the trip to Mbombela, Cardoso explained the dilemma he is currently grappling with.

“I would like to do what the coach of AS FAR is doing because in their last match, he took out six or seven players from his line-up,” he said.

“He is already managing his team considering the Champions League final, but we can’t do that. We must continue giving our best.

“Let’s see how we are going to arrive at that moment. Let’s see if we will arrive with character because that becomes very important.”

Cardoso – ‘The players and the club are managing these moments well’

Cardoso previously made wholesale changes against Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup last 16 round in February, a decision that backfired as Sundowns suffered a 2-0 defeat.

“I could change more, but then I would have to deal with adaptation and putting players into matches where we must win, where players are probably not as strong as others,” Cardoso said.

“In some moments you have the margin to change, but in others you can’t. I think the players and the club are managing these moments well. We will continue doing so to ensure we finish the season the way we want.”

There are also signs of fatigue creeping into the squad, with dependable defender Khululani Ndamane coming under scrutiny for some recent performances.

“It’s clear that he’s (Ndamane) tired. He’s not so reactive and not so agile. He’s the only left-footed centre-back we have,” Cardoso explained.

Cardoso – ‘It comes from fatigue’

“Fatigue is not only physical, it’s also mental – the capacity to make technical decisions. In the last game, he missed a pass because he delayed.

“He could have played it quicker, but it comes from the fatigue he has accumulated, and it’s something I have to take into consideration.”

Cardoso remains cautious about making too many changes, given the stakes in a must-win clash against the Rockets.

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A victory would take Sundowns to 71 points, six ahead of Orlando Pirates, who have two games in hand and currently hold a superior goal difference.