Pirates legend Oupa Manyisa reveals Manchester United trial

Oupa Manyisa is without doubt an Orlando Pirates legend, having won a double treble between 2010 and 2012 in what will always go down as a golden period in the history of the Buccaneers.

The script could have been different had things turned differently during a short trial at English Premiership giants Manchester United, while he was still a youngster coming through the Africa Sport Youth Development Academy ranks.

The academy was run by Mamelodi Sundowns legend Harold “Jazzy Queen” Legodi. Manyisa found himself training with United legends Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes during a trip to the United Kingdom.

“It was my first year, I was doing grade 10 and he (Harold Legodi) took me to Manchester United at that time and I trained with them,” Manyisa said on Izinja zeGame Podcast that is hosted by Josta Dladla.

“Yes, the Manchester United of your Ronaldos, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs. When I was there I trained with the reserve side. I think the first team was playing at home, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs were not in the team so they trained with us.

“The trials went well and I was supposed to go back but Jazzy Queen said I must finish school first. It wasn’t only me, there was a boy who went to Barcelona and others went to Chelsea. We also went to Strasbourg FC where Katlego Mphela was playing.”

Manyisa spent nine years at Pirates having joined the club from the Africa Sport Youth Development Academy in 2008. He later joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2017 but it is with the Sea Robbers where he will be fondly remembered.

“I went to school at Highlands North Boys and there was Thuso Phala, Mandla Masango, Lebohang Manyama,” he recalled.

“I was suspended because I didn’t play rugby. Jazzy Queen had to go and tell them that I will play football and not rugby. That’s when we agreed and we played for two years because Screamer Tshabalala came to see me while I was still at school. That’s where Screamer saw me and after my matric in 2008, Screamer took me to Pirates and I signed without a trial or anything.”