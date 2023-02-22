Makhaula had no qualms working under youngster Folz at AmaZulu

Sibongiseni Gumbi

For Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula it is all about mutual respect and that is why he had no problem working under Romain Folz at AmaZulu FC.

Folz, at 32, is a year younger than Makhaula who is 33. But Makhaula does not consider the age but respecting each other.

“All I can say is that he is a good coach. And I think he will take AmaZulu very far,” said Makhaula.

“For me it is all about respect. He always gave us respect and that is important in any team.

“When you (as players) respect the coach and the coach respects you back, then everything works out well,” added Makhaula

Moving to Pirates, Makhaula joins a number of players from his township of Mohlakeng in west of Johannesburg who have also played for Pirates.

The likes of Oupa Manyisa, Roger Majafa and Donald “Ace” Khuse from Mohlakeng have played Pirates before.



Ben Motshwari, who is also from Mohlakeng, is currently playing for Pirates.

“Firstly, the guys from my kasi (township) who have played at Pirates before me, they all called me wishing me well.

“They told me it is my time to shine. That it is time for me to win trophies. For me, coming to Pirates, I came to add my experience.

“Of course the main reason is to win trophies because there are some I have not won yet,” he says.

He almost gave up on Pirates dream

Makhaula admits that at his age, he has almost lost hope of ever fulfilling the dream of playing for a big team.

“I was planning to retire at AmaZulu because if you look at my age, I am close to retirement,” he says honestly.

“But when Pirates came, I could not resist or look back. I had to grab it with both hands because it is everyone’s dream to play for one of the bigger clubs.

“I wish this chance (to join Pirates) had come earlier. But it has been a journey for me… from Free Stars, to Highlands Park and AmaZulu.

“At Stars I think because they changed coaches often it was difficult to break into the starting team.

“At Highlands Park I settled but then unfortunately I got injured. Then when I went to AmaZulu, that is where everything changes.

“When Benni McCarthy came, I started to play and enjoy my football. I think this move to Pirates is due to the hard work I have put in my career,” says Makhaula.