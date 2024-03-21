Pirates legend ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala ‘recovering’ after being shot

'The Tshabalala family would like to thank the public for their messages of support during this time, and have asked for privacy while Bra Stan is recovering,' read a statement.

Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was shot during a house break in on Wednesday. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Orlando Pirates said on Thursday that former Bafana Bafana head coach and Buccaneers legend Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was shot during a house break in at his home on Wednesday.

“Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was shot following a house break in at the Tshabalala residence yesterday, just after Midday,” read a statement from Tshabalala family spokesperson Thato Matuka.

“The matter is currently in the hands of the South African Police Services.

“The Tshabalala family would like to thank the public for their messages of support during this time, and have asked for privacy while Bra Stan is recovering.”

More to follow on this breaking story.