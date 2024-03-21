Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

1 minute read

21 Mar 2024

06:36 pm

Pirates legend ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala ‘recovering’ after being shot

'The Tshabalala family would like to thank the public for their messages of support during this time, and have asked for privacy while Bra Stan is recovering,' read a statement.

Stanley Tshabalala - Orlando Pirates

Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was shot during a house break in on Wednesday. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Orlando Pirates said on Thursday that former Bafana Bafana head coach and Buccaneers legend Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was shot during a house break in at his home on Wednesday.

“Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was shot following a house break in at the Tshabalala residence yesterday, just after Midday,” read a statement from Tshabalala family spokesperson Thato Matuka.

“The matter is currently in the hands of the South African Police Services.

“The Tshabalala family would like to thank the public for their messages of support during this time, and have asked for privacy while Bra Stan is recovering.”

More to follow on this breaking story.

Read more on these topics

break in Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) shooting

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Nelspruit deputy sheriff murdered: Man sentenced to life imprisonment
Business FSCA fines Markus Jooste R475 million, refers case to Hawks
Courts AKA-Tibz murder: eSwatini receives extradition application as case postponed to April
Parliament Parliament calls for SIU to probe alleged irregularities in collapsed SAA-Takatso deal
Local Soccer Irvin Khoza’s kids want him to step down as PSL boss – report

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe