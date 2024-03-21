Mokwana sparkles but Bafana fail to impress in Andorra draw

An early howler from Bafana goalkeeper Ricardo Goss handed Andorra a rare goal.

Elias Mokwana had a bright debut for Bafana Bafana on Thursday, but it was mostly a disappointing evening for South Africa’s fringe players as they could only manage a 1-1 draw with European minnows Andorra in the Fifa International Series at the Stade May 19.

An early howler from Bafana goalkeeper Ricardo Goss handed Andorra a rare goal and an early lead. And while Mokwana got Hugo Broos’ much-changed side back in the game in the 25th minute, other Bafana attackers were not as sharp.

Orlando Pirates ‘ Patrick Maswanganyi, also making his debut, couldn’t take three presentable opportunities, and it was Andorra, who lose far more games than they win or draw, who were the happier team at the final whistle.

Broos gave four players their Bafana debuts in an experimental line-up. Orlando Pirates’ Thapelo Xoki came into the heart of the defence, Mokwana and Mondli Mbanjwa were given a chance on the wing, and Maswanganyi took up the number ten role usually reserved for Themba Zwane.

Thabang Monare captained the side and partnered Goodman Mosele in the heart of the midfield, while Khanyisa Mayo was given a chance to lead the attack.

Mokwana and Mbanjwa nearly combined in the third minute, a cross from the Sekhukhune winger inches away from finding the AmaZulu man at the back post.

A horrendous blunder from Goss, however, handed Andorra the lead in the 6th minute. There was no real danger as Nkosinathi Sibisi rolled a back pass to his goalkeeper, but Goss got his feet in a terrible tangle, effectively presenting an open goal to Ricardo Fernandez.

Bafana didn’t let their heads drop and mounted sustained pressure on the Andorran goal. Mokwena went on a fine run but dragged his shot wide, while Andorra goalkeeper Josep Gomes did well to push away Thapelo Morena’s fierce drive.

Maswanganyi should have done better from inside the box but saw his shot deflected for a corner, but Bafana did finally draw level. Monare found Mokwana inside the box, and he produced a neat turn, before firing in a shot that took a slight deflection and flew past Gomes.

Mbanjwa had a chance to give Bafana the lead in the 33rd minute, as the ball arrived at his feet with plenty of time at the back post. But the AmaZulu man was left with his head in his hands as his shot was brilliantly blocked by Joan Moro.

Gomes denies Maswanganyi

Maswanganyi did well to adjust his body to strike a Mokwena cross a minute into the second half, but Gomes made a good save.

Bafana generally struggled to cut through Andorra as easily after the break, but did miss a glorious chance to take the lead in the 72nd minute, as Mokwana got to the byline and lifted the ball to the back post, but Maswanganyi’s header lacked power and was superbly saved by Gomes.