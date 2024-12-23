Pirates look to get back on track against Gallants

With Sundowns again setting a furious pace, Pirates will need to win plenty of matches to keep up.

Jose Riveiro has not ruled out one day becoming Bafana Bafana coach. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates will look to get back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership today when they host Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium (Kick off 3pm).

Jose Riveiro’s side started the season with seven straight wins, suggesting they may mount a serious title challenge to Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

Pirates trailing Sundowns

Defeat at home to Stellenbosch, however, ended that run, and the Buccaneers head into today’s match three points behind Masandawana, albeit with a game in hand.

Pirates, indeed, haven’t won any of their last three matches in all competitions, following up the loss to Stellies with Caf Champions League group stage draws against Al Ahly and Stade D’Abidjan.

Riveiro took a break from his Pirates duties this weekend to take charge of the Carling All Stars XI, having been voted in as coach by the fans. And it was a successful venture, the All Stars hammering Magesi FC 3-0 to win the Carling Cup.

After that match, Riveiro was asked about coaching Bafana Bafana in the future.

“You never know, right now my focus is 100% on the responsibility that I have, trust me, I have enough,” he said.

“Usually, national teams used to be coaches with more experience, more kilometres in this job, but it’s also changing right now, you can see some young coaches, coaching top national teams around the world.

“Who knows? I like coaching and right now I like to do what I am doing at Orlando Pirates.”

Riveiro’s Pirates contract runs out at the end of this season, and he already has two MTN8s and two Nedbank Cups in the trophy cabinet.

No doubt, however, he would love to have a Premiership title to take into any new contract negotiations.

And with Sundowns again setting a furious pace, Pirates will need to win plenty of matches to keep up, starting with Gallants.

Malesela on ‘special leave’

The Bloemfontein side have placed their head coach Dan Malesela, on “special leave to address urgent family matters,” as per a club statement.

This has not stopped speculation, however, that Malesela could be on his way out, as ‘special leave’ often leads to a permanent exit.

Gallants also appointed former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki as technical director at the end of November. At the same time as revealing Malesela’s ‘special leave,’ meanwhile, Gallants also announced they had hired Sundra Govender as a second assistant coach.

It will be up to Govender and Gallants’ other assistant coach, Duncan Lechesa, to come up with a plan to take down Pirates.