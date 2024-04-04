Pirates coach refuses to throw in towel in race for second place

"It's our intention, we want to go to Africa next season," says the Spanish coach.

Jose Riveiro was left frustrated again when Orlando Pirates failed to take the chances created and ended up settling for a draw against Moroka Swallows on Wednesday.



As expected, the Buccaneers dominated the match, with Patrick Maswanganyi orchestrating the moves for Riveiro’s team in the middle of the park.

But as it was the case in their previous game against Sekhukhune United, which they lost, Pirates failed to maximise on the opportunities created.

Despite the setback Riveiro has not given up on his team’s target to finish second in the DStv Premiership standings and qualify for the Caf Champions League.

But the Spaniard admits that it is going to be tough to achieve that target with teams like Stellenbosch FC in form and scoring goals.

“The running for second position [in the league] is going to be tough. There are different candidates in a very good form, with the ambition to be there [to finish second on the log]. I think it’s going to be an entertaining fight for that position, which will probably be resolved [decided] on the last day.

“We will do everything we can to at least finish in the second position. It’s our intention, we want to go to Africa next season, but [Golden] Arrows next. Three points… we’ll fight for it. It’s going to be a tough one. But the guys in the locker room are, as you can imagine, not happy because many things happen on the field of play.”



Pirates lost a bit of our structure against Swallows

Commenting on the game against Swallows, Riveiro was pleased with the improvement in terms of play from his charges, but admits that Pirates lost the structure towards the end of the game.

“[There was] a little bit of depth in our first attempts, but little by little we started to receive more times inside the box. No problems in transitions…But in a very unlucky situation we conceded a goal, but after that we were a little bit in a hurry, looking for the equaliser in a bit of a rush.

“But I think in the second half, we started well again, we equalised, we controlled the game, and maybe in the last 15 minutes, we were a little bit disorganised and lost a bit of our structure. But that’s normal as well when you are trying to look for one more goal.”



Pirates will next play Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.