Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

5 Apr 2024

09:31 am

Chippa United v Kaizer Chiefs to go ahead – for now

The PSL has yet to receive a request to postpone the game from Chiefs.

Luke Fleurs - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was tragically killed in a hijacking on Wednesday night. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League have both said that Amakhosi’s DStv Premiership clash with Chippa United on Sauturday at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London is, as it stands, going ahead as planned.

Chiefs would be entitled to request a postponement of the match, in the wake of the senseless murder of Amakhosi defender Luke Fleurs in a hijacking in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, that has sent shockwaves through the South African football community.

PSL spokesperson Fhatuwani Mpfuni, however, told Phakaaathi on Friday morning that the league had yet to receive any such request from Chiefs.

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa, meanwhile, told Phakaaathi that the Amakhosi team were leaving as planned for East London.

This situation, however, does appear to be fluid, and it remains to be seen if Chiefs do ultimately ask the league to call off the game.

Only last month, TS Galaxy had their DStv Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns postponed, after their team bus was involved in a crash in Mpumalanga, in which the driver of the other vehicle was killed.

A moment’s silence

The PSL have already said in a statement that there will be a moment’s silence for Fleurs at all of this weekend’s DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundatin Championship and DStv Diski Challenge matches.

Chiefs on Thursday released the following statement on Fleurs’ murder.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course. May his dear soul rest in peace.”

Read more on these topics

Chippa United F.C. DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula granted R50k bail with conditions
Courts Former prisons minister Mapisa-Nqakula wants to avoid jail – says they’re unsafe, lack proper medical care
Local Soccer Luke Fleurs, the ‘son’ who was loved by all who knew him
Local News WATCH: 5 men versus a python – who wins?
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe