Chippa United v Kaizer Chiefs to go ahead – for now

The PSL has yet to receive a request to postpone the game from Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League have both said that Amakhosi’s DStv Premiership clash with Chippa United on Sauturday at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London is, as it stands, going ahead as planned.

Chiefs would be entitled to request a postponement of the match, in the wake of the senseless murder of Amakhosi defender Luke Fleurs in a hijacking in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, that has sent shockwaves through the South African football community.

PSL spokesperson Fhatuwani Mpfuni, however, told Phakaaathi on Friday morning that the league had yet to receive any such request from Chiefs.

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa, meanwhile, told Phakaaathi that the Amakhosi team were leaving as planned for East London.

This situation, however, does appear to be fluid, and it remains to be seen if Chiefs do ultimately ask the league to call off the game.

Only last month, TS Galaxy had their DStv Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns postponed, after their team bus was involved in a crash in Mpumalanga, in which the driver of the other vehicle was killed.

A moment’s silence

The PSL have already said in a statement that there will be a moment’s silence for Fleurs at all of this weekend’s DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundatin Championship and DStv Diski Challenge matches.

Chiefs on Thursday released the following statement on Fleurs’ murder.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg.”



“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course. May his dear soul rest in peace.”